(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie SeaWolves Friday night game against the Akron RubberDucks has been postponed due to rain.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

The fireworks that were scheduled for Friday’s game will now take place on Sunday, July 3. The “SeaWolves Mega Blast Fireworks Spectacular” on Sunday will mark the “largest fireworks show in stadium history,” according to the Erie SeaWolves.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Sunday, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, Aug. 18 beginning at 5:05 p.m. Tickets can be exchanged for any remaining 2022 regular season home game.

The team will now wear their Star Wars jerseys on Saturday, July 2. Bidding via the LiveSource App or LiveSourceApp.com on the game-worn Star Wars jerseys is open until Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the UPMC Park box office or online at SeaWolves.com.