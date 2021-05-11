Erie SeaWolves home opener taking place Tuesday at newly renovated UPMC Park

Play ball!

Minor league baseball is back in Erie.

The SeaWolves are hitting the diamond tonight at the newly renovated UPMC Park.

Fontaine Glenn was live from outside of UPMC Park with more on what fans can expect for the home opener.

The Erie SeaWolves are back on the diamond for the first time in over 600 days. They will be playing against the Akron RubberDucks Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

During the 12 games in May – the stadium will be operating at 50 percent capacity and seats not in use will be zip tied for proper social distancing.

The assistant general manager says how excited the front office, along with the players, are to finally play in front of their fans and hear them cheer on the team.

Tonight, fans will be able to see the almost $20 million worth of renovations to the park.

“Everything from where we’re standing right now with the new entry plaza to the new stadium club, concession stands were all gutted and revamped, restrooms were all gutted and revamped, Bud Light party deck is all brand new as well. It’s just everything’s new at the ballpark and as we’ve been telling people the only thing you’re going to recognize is the cement that was there before and then the actual seats in the seating bowl… everything else has been gutted and redone,” said Greg Gania, assistant general manager/communications, Erie SeaWolves.

Tickets for the seating bowl are sold out for tonight’s game, however tickets are still available for the picnic tables and the Bud Light party tables.