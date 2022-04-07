It’s that time of the year again for the Erie SeaWolves to hit the diamond for another season.

The Erie SeaWolves are playing the Akron RubberDucks Opening Night, Friday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m.

New this season, fans can expect a paperless way of ordering their favorite concession food. All it takes is a scan of a QR code that will be on flyers throughout the park.

The assistant general manager says the move to mobile is something that almost all sports teams are doing.

“Literally now at a lot of stadiums where you can punch in your phone and buy a hat and they’ll deliver the hat to your seat for you. It’s those kinds of things that we’re seeing throughout the industry, and it’s time for us to get on board. With everything new at the ballpark opening up last year, it’s just another chance for us to invest some money and make things even better,” said Greg Gania, assistant general manager, Erie SeaWolves.

Last season, the SeaWolves posted a 64-55 record, claiming the third spot in the southwest division. The team scored 584 runs and conceded 528 runs.

In January, Gabe Alvarez was named the new manager, the 19th manager in Erie SeaWolves’ history.

Also new this season, the SeaWolves partnered with Moe’s Southwest Grill to bring fans the Moe’s Burrito Blast. This is a ticket package for select fireworks games during the season, which includes two SeaWolves upper box seat game tickets, and two vouchers each redeemable for a burrito at Erie Moe’s locations.

The games you can purchase the Moe’s burrito blast include, June 3, June 24 and July 1.

The team also installed $2 million worth of improvements to the team’s clubhouse, including new lockers, and a kitchen area.