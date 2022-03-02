The Erie SeaWolves will start their 2022 season in April.

Despite the Major League Baseball lockout, Minor League teams will start their 2022 season as scheduled. This means that the SeaWolves will soon return to UPMC Park.

Opening day is April 8.

One SeaWolves representative says the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the 2021 season, however they are back on track for the 2022 season.

He said players had issues finding housing for the season. This year, Major League teams are responsible for housing their affiliates.

“It took all of last year to get back on our feet. Now, to have a full season and, hopefully, most of the pandemic behind us, we’re really ramping things up for the season. There are exciting promotional schedules coming out and we’re really putting a lot of effort behind that as we always do. It should be a fun year for Erie fans,” said Greg Gania, Assistant General Manager at the Erie SeaWolves.

Gania says the team store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.