Erie SeaWolves receiving support from congress to keep Minor League Baseball in Erie

Erie SeaWolves team President Greg Coleman is excited that congress supports keeping Minor League Baseball in Erie.

Recently, Major League Baseball proposed cutting 25% of Minor League Baseball teams. The Erie SeaWolves were on that list.

Yesterday, members of congress voiced their support of those teams. Congressman Mike Kelly is a co-sponsor of this resolution, indicating Minor League Baseball is a very crucial part of America’s past time.

“He has been a fantastic supporter since the start of this. As soon as the news came out, his office reached out to see how they could help, how they could lend their support. He is a co-sponsor of the resolution and we are very appreciative of him to be behind this,” said Greg Coleman, President, Erie SeaWolves.

If enacted, the proposal from Major League Baseball would not start until the 2021 season. This means the Erie SeaWolves will play in 2020 no matter what.

Coleman says they will continue with their ball park renovations.

