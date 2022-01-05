Erie SeaWolves release 2022 game times, fireworks dates

The Erie SeaWolves have released the 2022 game schedule and fireworks dates.

Opening Night at UPMC Park is scheduled for Friday, April 8 as the The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:05 p.m.

The 2022 schedule will feature 10 Zambelli fireworks nights starting on Friday, June 3 at 6:35 p.m. The team will host three consecutive nights of fireworks (July 1-3) to celebrate Independence Day weekend. All other fireworks shows will take place on Friday nights — June 24 (6:35 p.m.), July 15 (6:35 p.m.), July 29 (6:35 p.m.), August 19 (6:05 p.m.), September 2 (6:05 p.m.) and September 9 (6:05 p.m.).

UPMC Health Plan Education Days will return in 2022 with special 11:05 a.m. start times. Education Days are slated for Tuesday, May 17 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) and Tuesday, May 31 against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). The SeaWolves are accepting bookings for school groups for both Education Days.

The team will also host four weekday matinee games with 12:35 p.m. starts on April 19-20, May 3 and July 26.

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, group and hospitality outings are now available for the 2022 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.