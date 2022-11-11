The Erie SeaWolves released its game times, fireworks, and education dates for the 2023 season.

Opening Night will be at UPMC Park and is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 when the SeaWolves host the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) at 6:05 p.m.

The 2023 schedule will feature 13 fireworks nights starting on Friday, May 12 at 6:05 p.m. The team will celebrate Independence Day weekend with three fireworks shows in four days on Friday, June 30, Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3. Games on June 30 and July 2 will begin at 6:35 p.m.

Game time on Monday, July 3 will be 6:05 p.m.

Other fireworks dates include Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27, Friday, June 9, Friday, July 14, Friday, July 28, Friday, August 4, Friday, August 25 at 6:35 p.m., Friday, September 1 and Friday, September 15 at 6:05 p.m.

UPMC Health Plan Education Days will return in 2023 with special 11:05 a.m. start times. Education Days are slated for Wednesday, May 10 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) and Wednesday, May 24 against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees).

The team will also host four weekday matinee games with 12:35 p.m. starts on April 12 & 26, July 26 and August 2.

The SeaWolves are now accepting school group bookings for Education Days, summer camp, and senior groups for the weekday matinee games.

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, group and hospitality outings are now available for the 2023 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.