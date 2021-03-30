Erie SeaWolves seeking short-term housing for players

The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate the Detroit Tigers, are seeking player accommodations for the 2021 season.

Players only live in Erie for the duration of the season and may be transferred to another affiliate in-season, therefore the team is seeking apartment and single-family homes with short-term leases.

The SeaWolves are looking for 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartments or single-family homes available on a month-to-month lease or, at a minimum, be available to be leased from May 1 through September 30.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, players cannot live with a host family or share a residence with non-teammates. All options should be affordably priced and located within 20 minutes of downtown Erie.

Contact Greg Gania at ggania@seawolves.com or 814-456-1300 x 203 if you are able to assist the team for the 2021 season.