The Erie SeaWolves announced on Wednesday that the team will hold “SeaWolves Ticket Madness” on Sunday, March 19, 2022. This is set to take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Ticket Madness marked the first day that fans can purchase tickets in-person at the UPMC Park box office for the upcoming season.

In a news release, SeaWolves officials say Captain’s Club Members and Paw Pack holders could pick up their ticket packages for the 2022 season at the Stadium Club and receive a complimentary Smith’s hot dog and Pepsi soft drink.

The food service is set to begin at 11 a.m. Mascot C. Wolf will also be in the Stadium Club from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. to take photos with fans.

Fans also will have the opportunity at Ticket Madness to watch March Madness games in the UPMC Park Stadium Club and order from a cash menu featuring select food options and $3 draft beers (ages 21 and over).

The SeaWolves also announced that they will partner once again with the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA to “Stuff the Batter’s Box.” Fans who bring any non-perishable food item will be entered to win great prizes. The prizes include a UPMC Park suite night, autographed memorabilia and more.

Beginning March 21, 2022, The box office will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The SeaWolves’s regular season home owner is set for Friday, April 8, 2022 against the Akron Rubberducks.