Erie SeaWolves to hold end-of-season yard sale in Oct.

The Erie SeaWolves will be holding an end-of-season yard sale at UPMC Park this Oct.
The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, will hold the yard sale Friday, October 1 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Items for sale include but are not limited to:
- SeaWolves yellow game jerseys worn in 2021
- Erie Pontiacs game-worn specialty jerseys (last worn in 2013)
- SeaWolves black game jerseys (last worn in 2018)
- SeaWolves gray game jerseys (last worn in 2018)
- Miscellaneous specialty jerseys
- Padded, folding clubhouse chairs with SeaWolves logos (limited quantities available)
- Stadium seats (very limited quantities available)
- Miscellaneous framed ballpark and player photos and artwork
- Miscellaneous autographed game publications
- Miscellaneous game-used batting helmets and equipment
- Miscellaneous ballpark banners and signs
- Game-used lineup cards (various seasons including 2021)
- Mystery autographed baseballs
- Miscellaneous game-used hats
The yard sale will take place inside UPMC Park. Those attending can enter through the exterior Team Store doors located off the 9th Street cul-de-sac near the main entrance.
Customers can pay for items with cash or credit card. No discount coupons will be accepted. Item conditions vary and all items are sold as-is. All sales are final and no returns will be accepted.
