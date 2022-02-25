The Erie SeaWolves are looking for crew members for the upcoming season.

The hiring event will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the UPMC Park Stadium Club at 831 French St.

Anyone ages 16 and up is encouraged to attend for an interview on the spot.

The SeaWolves need people to fill spots for just about everything, from food service and ticket sellers to Funland attendants.

Opening day at the park is April 8th as the SeaWolves host the Akron Rubberducks at 6:05 p.m.

In addition to Saturday’s hiring event, there are two other hiring events taking place:

Wednesday, March 9 (5 – 7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 30 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Anyone interested can scan this QR code, apply and show up at the Stadium Club for the interview.