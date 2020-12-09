Erie SeaWolves to remain Detroit Tigers Double A affiliate moving forward

The Erie SeaWolves will remain a Detroit Tigers Double A affiliate.

The Detroit Tigers announced today the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple A, Erie SeaWolves, Double A, West Michigan Whitecaps, Advanced A, and the Lakeland Flying Tigers, Single A, will remain part of the club’s player development system moving forward.

“Player development has never been more important to our organization than it is today, and after a significant review process with each of the clubs and Major League Baseball, we’re excited to invite these affiliates to move forward as part of the Tigers family,” said Al Avila, Detroit Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager. “These clubs play a key role in our long-term plan for sustainable success, to ensure our players are in the best position for growth and development to become impactful contributors at the Major League level. I’d also like to thank the affiliate owners, executives, state and local government officials, and the overall community in each of these markets. Their passion for the game is one of our sport’s greatest assets and is something they should be very proud of.”

The Tigers will also have four rookie level teams: two squads based at the TigerTown Complex in Lakeland, and another pair at the club’s Dominican Academy.

“All of us with the Tigers player development department know how fortunate we are to have such great partners at our affiliates, and look forward to continuing these relationships,” said Dave Littlefield, Detroit Tigers Vice President of Player Development. “Each of them stands out across Minor League Baseball for having quality baseball facilities and passionate fan bases, and we’re hopeful to continue having our players develop there for years to come. Moving the Whitecaps to be our Advanced A affiliate will improve our organization’s efficiency in significant ways, including having our High A and Double A affiliates closer to each other, while putting our Single A and Rookie League teams at the same world class complex in Lakeland.”

This marks the first potential changes to Detroit’s full-season affiliate lineup since the 2001 season, when Erie joined the system replacing Jacksonville at the Double A level.

“We are thrilled and honored to be invited by the Tigers to continue as their Double-A affiliate,” SeaWolves Owner/CEO Fernando Aguirre said. “The SeaWolves and Tigers have built a strong partnership, and today’s announcement confirms our commitment to Erie. UPMC Park has been through a major transformation over the last 18 months, and we look forward to having one of the best facilities in Minor League Baseball next season. We thank Erie Events, Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Detroit Tigers, UPMC, and Erie’s elected officials for their collective efforts. We also thank our fans, team partners, and staff for their dedication and continued support.”

“We are excited that Double-A baseball will continue in Erie, and we’re proud that the recent $16 million investment to upgrade UPMC Park played a pivotal role in that decision,” Erie Events Executive Director Casey Wells said. “Now that the MLB’s updated facility standards have been finalized, Erie Events is committed to completing the necessary clubhouse improvements as soon as funding is secured to ensure UPMC Park meets MLB standards for many years to come.”

“Today’s announcement is a home run for Northwestern Pennsylvania and ensures that affiliated Minor League Baseball will remain in Erie for years to come,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro shared. “The people of Erie understand the importance of keeping institutions like the SeaWolves in their community, and I hope other cities around the country learn from their example. A year ago, I urged Commissioner Rob Manfred to reconsider Major League Baseball’s plan to remove affiliated baseball from Erie, PA. Since then, my staff and I worked directly with the Commissioner’s Office, the Tigers, and SeaWolves owner Fernando Aguirre to reach an agreement that would allow the team to retain its Double-A status. Thanks to additional support from Governor Wolf, Erie’s legislative and local leaders, and the community, the SeaWolves are here to stay.”

The Erie SeaWolves began play in 1995 as the Short-Season A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.