Erie SeaWolves will continue as Detroit’s Double-A team

For months there was speculation that the SeaWolves, along with other Minor League organizations around the country, would be contracted.

Wednesday’s announcement not only assures that the SeaWolves will be in Erie for the 2021 season–pending the situation of the pandemic–but the howlers are here to stay for years to come.

Not only is it a “home-run” with the completion of UPMC Park, but the Erie SeaWolves have called “safe” as the team remains in Erie.

Assistant General Manger Greg Gania announced the Detroit Tigers have invited the SeaWolves to continue serving as Detroit’s Double-A affiliate.

Gania added it couldn’t have happened without the support of the governor, attorney general and Erie’s elected officials like Ryan Bizzarro.

This comes after Minor League teams underwent a restructuring, which jeopardized the teams affiliation.

“We’ve been working for almost 14 months to get to this point and today that day is a reality that we’ve been extended an invitation,” said Greg Gania, assistant general manager, Erie SeaWolves.

The partnership has been active since 2001.