(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Sports Commission held its annual Sports Tourism Awards ceremony as organizers were recognized for their positive impact on sports tourism in Erie County in 2021.

The event was virtual and made its return after a one-year hiatus. The awards were held to honor and recognize the outstanding efforts of the Erie Sports Commission partners who helped lead the sports tourism comeback in Erie County in 2021.

Below are this year’s award winners:

2021 Impact Award: NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Hockey Championships.

The event, hosted by the Erie Sports Commission and Mercyhurst University, was held at the Erie Insurance Arena in March 2021. It was expanded from four to eight teams for the first time in tournament history. The competition resulted in the Wisconsin Badgers being crowned National Champions as a national television audience watched on ESPNU.

2021 Event Series of the Year: Lax Bash

Lax Bash was recognized as the 2021 Event Series of the Year after hosting two tournaments and a college showcase in Erie in 2021. This event attracted 58 teams and more than 2,600 attendees over five days of competition. The competitions took place at the Erie Sports Center and Mercyhurst University.

2021 Impact Award: Lake Erie National Cheer and Dance Championships

The weekend event was held in April 2021 at the Erie Insurance Arena. The annual event, organized and executed by Champion Cheer Central, welcomed more than 3,000 athletes and their families (totaling 8,500 people) to Erie and it generated more than $1 million in estimated economic impact.

2021 New Event of the Year: Formula DRIFT: Borderlands

This event was held in July 2021 at Lake Erie Speedway. The national touring racing event saw 64 drivers and their drivers from around the world compete for a spot in the winner’s circle in front of over 4,000 spectators from across the eastern United States.

2021 Volunteer of the Year: Mark Harrington

Harrington completed his fourth year as tournament director for the Rambler Wrestling Club Battle on the Bay held in February at the Bayfront Convention Center in 2021.

The Sports Commission hosted and supported a total of 69 events at 18 facilities in 2021 and this resulted in an estimated economic impact of more than $18 million.