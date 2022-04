The Erie Chapter of the PA Sports Hall of Fame is happy to announce the induction class of 2022, as elected by members of the local chapter.

The induction ceremony and banquet will be held on Wednesday, June 29th, at the Zem Zem Shrine Club.

Here are the names of the inductees:

Ken Brasington

Willis Cardot

Pat Czytuck

Atty. Phil Friedman

Tori Hansen

Sarah (Hansen) Murawski

Dave Niland

Carrie (Nolan) Stoczynski

Deceased:Chuck Brasington