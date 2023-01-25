(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Athletes from all over the region and of all demographics will be competing in the World Ninja League Season 8 Regional Qualifier hosted by Sinai Sports this Saturday and Sunday, according to a release from the Erie Sports Commission.

Athletes will be competing to qualify for the Midwest Regional Championship which will be taking place in May in Columbus, Ohio.

“Ninja competitions are always exciting events that draw competitors of all ages and from all walks of life,” Erie Sports Commission Executive Director Mark Jeanneret said. “Sinai Sports has done a great job of upgrading their facility and introducing new obstacles to continue to challenge the athletes that come to compete.”

The event will feature six divisions with the schedule as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 28:

Kids (6-8 years old): 9-11 a.m.

Mature Kids (9-10 years old): 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Pre-Teens (11-12 years old): 4-6 p.m.

Adults (18+) and Masters (40+): 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29:

Teens (13-14 years old) and Young Adults (15-17 years old): 10 a.m.-12 p.m

Elite (15+): 1:30-3:30 p.m.