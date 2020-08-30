Erie’s Sean Gallagher Details Roethlisberger’s Story in Documentary Series

Erie native and McDowell High School/Edinboro University graduate Sean Gallagher, son of former JET-24 sports anchor Mike Gallagher, talks about being one of the producers who have helped put together a brand new, four-part series on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

We caught up with Gallagher about what it’s been like to get behind the scenes access with big Ben along with friends and family members as the crew details Roethlisberger’s return to injury, off-field struggle and the quarterback’s tough time dealing with the death of former wide receivers coach Darryl Drake last Summer.

Part one of the project is already out with parts two, three and four set to be released on each of the next three consecutive Wednesday’s at 9:00 am.