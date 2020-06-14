Father Carries On Fallen Son’s Racing Legacy at Local Dirt Tracks

Racing has always been a big part of East Hickory, Pennsylvania native Todd Miller’s family and continues to be after the loss of his son Kyle who passed away this April after a 10-year long battle with cancer.

For Todd, he’s carrying on his son Kyle’s legacy in the car, which included a points championship during Kyle’s final season in 2019 at both Eriez Speedway in Greene Township and Raceway Seven in Conneaut, Ohio.

Racing has brought the entire Miller family closer together during a return to the sport and during a difficult time in their lives.