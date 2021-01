Former Edinboro University All-American running back Walter Fletcher has signed a contract with Edmonton in the CFL.

He’ll be teaming up with former Harlon Hill Trophy Finalist and Edinboro all-time leading passer Trevor Harris who just signed an extension through 20-22.

The former Fighting Scot totaled more than 4,500 yards and 47 touchdowns between rushing and receiving at Edinboro before transferring up to D-I Ball State.