The pride of Mercyhurst Prep and Mercyhurst University, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chris Vallimont made his Major League Baseball debut Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The former Laker pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief recording his first MLB strikeout as he took down Anthony Volpe of the Yankees in the eighth inning.

Vallimont threw 11 total pitches and six strikes in his first MLB action as the Yankees beat the O’s 6-3.