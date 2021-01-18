Former Mercyhurst quarterback Brandon Staley hired as Chargers’ next head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Rams defensive coordinator and former Mercyhurst University quarterback Brandon Staley to become their next head coach.

A former Division III transfer, Staley came to Mercyhurst for one year and played under head coach Marty Schaetzle, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and with his twin brother Jason Staley back in 2005.

The NFL’s Chargers have named Brandon Staley as the 17th head coach in franchise history. Staley served as the defensive coordinator in 2020 for the Los Angeles Rams after spending three seasons as the outside linebackers coach for Denver (2019) and Chicago (2017-18). Staley’s introductory press conference will be held on Thurs., January 21, with more details to follow.