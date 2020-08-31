Former Mercyhurst University Pitcher Altavilla Heading to Padres in Seven-Player Trade

According to ESPN late Sunday night, the Seattle Mariners have traded right-handed reliever and former Mercyhurst University pitcher Dan Altavilla along with catcher Austin Nola and right-handed reliever Austin Adams to the San Diego Padres in exchange for catcher Luis Torrens, infielder Ty France, outfielder Taylor Trammell and right-hander Andres Muñoz.

Having spent five years in MLB, Altavilla is 1–2 with one save, a 7.71 ERA (10 ER, 11.2 IP), and 14 strikeouts (10.80 SO/9.0 IP) in 13 outings in 2020.

He hasn’t allowed an earned run in eight of his 13 games this season.

In 108 career games (all in relief for the Mariners), Altavilla is 7–6 with a 4.08 ERA (48 ER, 106.0 IP) and 117 strikeouts.

He was originally drafted by Seattle in the 5th round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Mercyhurst University.