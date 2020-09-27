Fort LeBoeuf Stays Unbeaten Behind 48-14 Win Over Girard

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High school football:

Fort LeBoeuf 48 – Girard 14

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar