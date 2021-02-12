Fourth Quarter Surge Helps BayHawks Topple Raptors 905

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX8 WGHP) — The Daytona 500 is Sunday, and this week, FOX8 WGHP and FOX 46 Charlotte are bringing you continuous coverage leading up to the historic race.

In today’s Countdown to Daytona — streaming at 1 p.m. ET live from the track — FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and FOX 46's Josh Simms will take a look back at the Duel Qualifying races which were won by Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon. Bubba Wallace in the new No. 23 car had a chance to win which was a strong debut for 23XI racing.