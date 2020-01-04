ScoreStream

Friday Night Lights (1/3) Part One

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Men’s Basketball
Edinboro 59 Gannon 79 F
Seton Hill 58 Mercyhurst 73 F

Women’s Basketball
Allegheny 50 DePauw 69 F
Edinboro 53 Gannon 72 F
Seton Hill 85 Mercyhurst 62 F

Boys Basketball
Saegertown 36 Cambridge Springs 67 F
Cathedral Prep 68 Canisius 66 F
West Middlesex 56 Cochranton 39 F
Sharpsville 72 Conneaut 62 F
Union City 58 Eisenhower 54 F
Northwestern 15 Fairview 64 F
Corry 66 Fort LeBoeuf 55 F
Seneca 47 Girard 31 F
Oil City 48 Meadville 77 F
Erie First Christian 68 Mercyhurst Prep 78 F
Iroquois 27 North East 61 F
Erie 75 Shady Side 68 F
General McLane 50 Titusville 63 F
Harbor Creek 36 Warren 42 F

Girls Basketball
McDowell 58 Corry 22 F
Reynolds 34 General McLane 64 F
Erie 22 Villa 67 F

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

Harlem Globetrotters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harlem Globetrotters"

Friday Night Lights 1-3-2020 Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Lights 1-3-2020 Part 1"

HS Wrestling GM at FLB

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling GM at FLB"

Athlete of the Week: Rachel Helsley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Athlete of the Week: Rachel Helsley"

Otters vs Kitch FOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Otters vs Kitch FOX"

HS Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Boys Basketball"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar