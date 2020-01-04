Friday Night Lights (1/3) Part One

Men’s Basketball
Edinboro 59 Gannon 79 F
Seton Hill 58 Mercyhurst 73 F
Women’s Basketball
Allegheny 50 DePauw 69 F
Edinboro 53 Gannon 72 F
Seton Hill 85 Mercyhurst 62 F
Boys Basketball
Saegertown 36 Cambridge Springs 67 F
Cathedral Prep 68 Canisius 66 F
West Middlesex 56 Cochranton 39 F
Sharpsville 72 Conneaut 62 F
Union City 58 Eisenhower 54 F
Northwestern 15 Fairview 64 F
Corry 66 Fort LeBoeuf 55 F
Seneca 47 Girard 31 F
Oil City 48 Meadville 77 F
Erie First Christian 68 Mercyhurst Prep 78 F
Iroquois 27 North East 61 F
Erie 75 Shady Side 68 F
General McLane 50 Titusville 63 F
Harbor Creek 36 Warren 42 F
Girls Basketball
McDowell 58 Corry 22 F
Reynolds 34 General McLane 64 F
Erie 22 Villa 67 F