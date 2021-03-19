Friday Night Lights 3/19/2021 Part 2

PIAA State Swimming Championships

The PIAA State Swimming Championships began this morning as the top swimmers in Girls Class 2A competed at Cumberland Valley High School.

In the narrowest of margins, the Villa Maria Victors defended their team state championship with a total of 157 points.

Five points better than the second place Wyoming Seminary, the Fairview Girls finished in fourth place with 132 points.

Here are the champions in the various events in Class 2A. The Villa Maria 200-yard medley relay team, Warren’s Katie Beyer in the 200-yard freestyle. Beyer also took third in the 100-free.

Fairview’s Halle Meyers took gold in the 50 yard freestyle and placed second in the 100 yard free.

The Tigers relay team captured state gold in the 200 yard freestyle event and finished second in the 400 yard free.

The highest place winner in the boys 2A meet was Cathedral Prep’s 200 yard medley relay team as they finished in fourth place.

On Saturday, the class 3A swimming championship occur at Cumberland Valley High School with McDowell having several boys and girls state qualifiers.

Fresh off a strong showing at the District 10 meet in which both programs claimed team championships, the Trojans are more than ready to see what they can do in the biggest meet of the season.

NCAA Division One Wrestling Championship

At the NCAA Division One Wrestling Championship in St. Louis, here are some notable wrestlers making noise in the tournament.

Iowa State’s David Carr has reached the championship final at 157 pounds.

Meanwhile Cathedral Prep graduate now wrestling for Penn State Carter Starocci has reached the finals at 174 pounds.

And at 285 Pounds, General McLane grad Ethan Laird lost his quarterfinal match to Parris 14 to 4.