Glenwood League Playoffs: Elimination Game-Braendel Bulls vs Rambler 9 Suspended

With the game being played under protest, Rambler 9 and the Bulls were tied at 7 after seven and-a-half innings of play. As the game was going into the bottom of the eighth, darkness caused play to be suspended until Friday evening. Since a protest motion was filed, the contest will resume in the top of the fourth inning with the game tied at 2. The restart time at Ainsworth Field is at 6pm.