The Gannon University baseball team qualified for the NCAA baseball tournament for just the second time in program history Sunday night.

The Golden Knights, the PSAC West champions this regular season, are set to face East Stroudsburg in the first round at Millersville University in the Atlantic Regional.

Gannon earned the number three seed and is set to face the sixth seeded Warriors in a rematch of ESU’s 11-3 PSAC tournament round one win at Slippery Rock University.