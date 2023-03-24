Kelvin Jefferson conducting a practice at the Highmark Events Center in 2021

Pat Cleary having a timeout huddle in a game versus Tiffin on November of 2022

Gannon University and PennWest Edinboro each announced on Friday afternoon that they are making head coaching changes with its men’s basketball program.

After four seasons as the Golden Knights head coach, Kelvin Jefferson has been dismissed from the program. During his tenure at Gannon, Jefferson complied an overall record of 41-53.

“We are grateful for the service Coach Jefferson has given to our men’s basketball program, University, and community. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Lisa Goddard McGuirk, Director of Athletics at Gannon.

Meanwhile, following ten seasons as Edinboro’s head coach, Pat Cleary will not return to the Fighting Scots program. The long time assistant coach to Greg Walcavich, Cleary took over the head coaching duties and went 96-144 during his tenure and was named PSAC West Coach of the Year during the 2017-18 season.

“I want to thank Pat for his service to the Edinboro men’s basketball program and the manner in which he has represented our campus,” said Edinboro director of athletics Katherine Robbins. “We feel the time is right to make a change to benefit our student-athletes and the men’s basketball program.”

Gannon and Edinboro each expressed that a national search for their new head coaches will be begin immediately.