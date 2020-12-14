Gannon Men’s Basketball Battling Through Pandemic Challenges

Local college athletic programs have had their challenges navigating through the global pandemic in 2020 and that’s certainly the case for the Gannon men’s basketball program.

In year two leading the program, head coach Kelvin Jefferson welcomes eight newcomers to his team that has yet to take to the court for regular season action.

“I applaud these guys ya know for what they’ve done what they’ve come through, because I know it hasn’t been easy,” said Jefferson.

“We’ve asked them to do things that in a normal year we wouldn’t ask them to do. Ya know, so I really do applaud these guys and getting to where they are. We had a great semester. We’ve accomplished a lot in the first semester.”

Sophomore guard Chris Clancy, named a captain for Jefferson’s team, has tried to help lead the team through choppy waters as the Golden Knights try to continue to practice and prepare for what the hope turns out to be double digit games this winter.

“Definitely a big adjustment from any other year, my first year to this year, I would say it’s definitely a huge adjustment,” said Clancy.

“It’s challenging the way like because like any day it could change, like you never know, the next day something else could happen and then you’re just like shut down and it’s a whole…so I would say yeah, it’s definitely been a huge challenge.”

Gannon’s exhibition with Division 1 Buffalo was canceled along with a game against Kent State due to COVID-19.