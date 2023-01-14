Local college basketball (PSAC):

Women:

Gannon 70 – California PA. 63

Slippery Rock 60 – Mercyhurst 58

Seton Hill 83 – Edinboro 77

Men:

Mercyhurst 81 – Slippery Rock 51

Seton Hill 87 – Edinboro 77

California PA. 83 – Gannon 66