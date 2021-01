The Gannon women’s basketball team will travel to Mercyhurst to face the Lakers Saturday at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 23rd.

This announcement and addition to the local schedules comes after the Mercyhurst women were forced to cancel their two-game series with Kentucky State due to COVID-19 concerns with the Kentucky State program.

Mercyhurst is 6-1 on the season and Gannon comes into the contest 2-0 in the first meeting between the two local PSAC rivals this winter.