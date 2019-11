Erik Raeburn has been named as Gannon University’s new football coach.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Tuesday.

Raeburn served as offensive coordinator for the Golden Knight’s during the 2019 season.

He brings more than three decades of experience in college football, including 19 seasons as a head coach.

Raeburn got his head coaching start at Division III Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he compiled a 57-26 record in eight seasons between 2000 and 2007.