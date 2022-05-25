On Wednesday afternoon, Gannon University became the first in Erie County to be honored with a special trophy.

Gannon was announced the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference 2021-2022 Dixon Trophy winner.

PSAC Commissioner Steve Murry was there to present the trophy.

The award is given every year to the school that accumulates the top score for conference playoffs and regular season record.

“So excited for our coaches and our student athletes. They are simply amazing. This is something that we have been building and working for a number of years and it’s great to see the culmination of hard work, time and come together to achieve this,” said Lisa Goddard McGuirk, Gannon University Director of Athletics.

Gannon University joined the PSAC in 2008 and has never finished higher than sixth in Dixon Trophy standings before this year.