The Gannon women’s basketball team earned a number two seed in the NCAA Atlantic Regional and will face Charleston WV. in the first round at host, top seed and defending champion Glenville State (WV.).

Gannon fell 75-63 at home to California PA. in Sunday’s PSAC Championship.

The Mercyhurst men’s basketball team qualified for the NCAA tournament for a fifth straight year as the Lakers get set to take on East Stroudsburg in the first round at host and top seed Indiana PA.

The Lakers fell 54-53 to Indiana PA. at PSAC East host Shippensburg Sunday in the conference championship.