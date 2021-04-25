Gannon women’s lacrosse falls 17-7 to #22 Seton Hill

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Women’s college lacrosse:

#22 Seton Hill 17 – Gannon 7

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar