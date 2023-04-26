Gannon wrestling head coach Don Henry coaches the Golden Knights in a January 2022 dual match at Mercyhurst.

After nearly four decades at the helm, Gannon wrestling head coach Don Henry announced his retirement on Wednesday evening and will be leaving his post on June 30.

In 39 seasons with the Golden Knights, Henry coached 35 regional champions, 47 All-Americans, and 115 national qualifiers. In addition, Henry guided Gannon to 233 dual-meet victories.

Within Gannon’s press release on the announcement, Henry said, “I have learned a lot in my 39 years of coaching, but nothing stands out more than the fact that you have to surround yourself with greatness in order to be great. I have been blessed to have been surrounded by outstanding assistant coaches, co-workers, and administrators. No one person makes a team great.”

Henry was inducted into the NCAA Division II Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014 and joined the Slippery Rock University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. He will become eligible for the Gannon University Athletics Hall of Fame next year.