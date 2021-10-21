General McLane beats Lakeview 40-8 in Thursday night football tilt

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High school football:
General McLane 40 – Lakeview 8

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News