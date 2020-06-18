Girard Boys Basketball Set to Name Mark Schrier Next Head Coach Pending Board Approval On June 22nd

1  of  2
The Girard boys basketball program is set to name Fairview boys basketball assistant coach Mark Schrier as the program’s next varsity basketball head coach pending school board approval at the board’s upcoming meeting set for Monday, June 22nd.

Schrier, who will lead the Yellow Jackets after serving as an assistant under Fairview head coach Pat Flaherty also previously coached as an assistant at Seton LaSalle and Keystone Oaks.

Pending school board approval, he will replace outgoing head coach Darrin Mayes who led Girard to more than 300 victories over two separate stints (1996-2003, 2006-2020) that totaled 21 seasons with the program.

The school board opened up Mayes’ position in early March following Girard’s final game of 2019-2020, a 50-48 District 10 class 3A quarterfinal playoff loss to Franklin.

Mayes, a 1985 Girard High School graduate took over the program back in 1996 replacing his former coach, the legendary Dick Holliday (more than 400 wins, two state championships).

