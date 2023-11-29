In high school football news, Girard head coach Bill McNally has confirmed his plans to step down.

In six seasons leading the YellowJackets, McNally guided Girard to a 16-41 record including a 2-7 season in 2023.

He coached in the 82nd Save-An-Eye all-star football game back in July of 2021.

McNally told JET-24 that he has stepped down with the plans to spend more time with family.

The Girard school district website has listed job postings for both “anticipated” varsity football head coach and “anticipated” varsity girls soccer head coach.