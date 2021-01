The girard boys basketball team has gotten off to a 2-0 start under first year head coach Mark Schrier.

Schrier, who came over as an assistant from Pat Flaherty’s Fairview staff, has leaned on senior leadership leading the Jackets as a first time head coach.

With wins over Mercyhurst prep and Erie First to start off the year, the Jackets have adjusted well to his style so far this winter despite schedule interuptions.