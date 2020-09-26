GoFundMe Page Started for McDowell’s Jonathan Heubel Following Football Injury Friday Night

McDowell senior linebacker Jonathan Heubel left Friday night’s football game against Cathedral Prep due to a head injury as trainers and medical personnel had to rush Heubel to an ambulance after he collapsed on the field on the McDowell sideline.

First reported by the Times-News, family members of the injured Heubel said he was transported to Pittsburgh by helicopter and underwent brain surgery.

Heubel is continuing to recover and his head coach had the following comments following Friday night’s game.

“Very scary, ya know just a very tough young man, a great kid,” said McDowell head football coach Brad Orlando following the game.

“Not sure exactly what happened, but it seemed like he had a seizure. Talking to the doc, I think he’s gonna be okay, but praying for him right now.”

Trojans’ senior quarterback and teammate Chris Juchno also offered his thoughts post game.

“That was really scary. I mean no one really knew what was going on, people were saying different things, but we don’t know what happened, I know he’s in god’s hands right now and he’s gonna get well at the hospital and he’s gonna be back with us on Monday.”

Friends and family have started a gofundme page for Heubel.