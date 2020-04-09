Governor Tom Wolf supports PIAA sports shutdown of winter sports championships.

At his Wednesday update on the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Tom Wolf supported the PIAA’s shutdown of the winter sports championships.

When asked: Will high school athletes be able to participate in spring sports? President Donald Trump has said that he things the NFL and college football should start on time? Is that realistic?

Wolf explained that every sport has “closed down” for the winter sports season. He asserted that it is too early to tell about football season in the fall. Governor Wolf emphasized the need to stay safe.

The following is a statement from the PIAA:

PIAA is aligned with the Governor’s message and other sports organizations having suspended

all competition and practices since March 12, 2020. PIAA’s number one priority through the

coronavirus pandemic is to keep our student-athletes and member schools safe. As we

continue to navigate through these unprecedented times this will continue to be our top

priority.



As there are many questions on whether or not we will play again, this is a question that cannot

be answered at this time. As schools across the Commonwealth are shut down indefinitely, this

will continue to be the same for athletics. The majority of the state associations across the

country are under similar circumstances and many remain suspended as well.



The PIAA will continue to follow the guidance from the Governor’s office, the Department of

Health and the Department of Education in our future decision making.