Governor Wolf to Allow Limited Spectators at PIAA Events

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced an update on spectators attending sporting events.

Spectators may attend sporting events, but count towards the statewide large gathering limitations (25 or fewer people indoors, 250 or fewer outdoors) and must follow the Universal Face Covering Order and social distancing guidance when arriving, attending and departing the event.

For more on the updated announcement, visit the Pennsylvania Government website at: https://www.governor.pa.gov/covid-19/sports-guidance/