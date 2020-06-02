Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour Tees Off in June

The Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour will have a full summer schedule in 2020 despite special rules and guidelines as the nation continues to battle COVID-19. Lakeshore Country Club hosts the first tournament of the season on Tuesday June 16 and Wednesday June 17. For more information, visit the tour’s website: www.greatlakesjgt.com

Summer Schedule

GLJGT War at the Shore.

Lakeshore Country Club

Tuesday June 16th and Wednesday June 17th

10am tee times each day

GLJGT Rumble in the Hills.

North Hill Golf Course

Monday June 22nd (9am) and Tuesday June 23rd (10am) tee times each day

GLJGT Culbertson Clash

Culbertson Hills Golf Resort

Monday June 29th and Tuesday June 30th

8:30 tee times each day

2020 EDGA Junior Stroke Play Championship

Downing Golf Club

Monday July 6th (9am) and Tuesday July 7th (8am) tee times each day

GLJGT Green Meadows Battle at the Vineyard

Green Meadows Golf Club

Tuesday July 21st and Wednesday July 22nd

8:30 am tee times each day

GLJGT Country Club Classic

The Country Club of Meadville

Monday July 27th and Tuesday July 28th

9am each day, format to be determined

Potential Event week of August 3rd at Union City Country Club

GLJGT 2020 Tour Championship

Week of August 10th