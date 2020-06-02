Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour Tees Off in June

The Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour will have a full summer schedule in 2020 despite special rules and guidelines as the nation continues to battle COVID-19. Lakeshore Country Club hosts the first tournament of the season on Tuesday June 16 and Wednesday June 17. For more information, visit the tour’s website: www.greatlakesjgt.com
Summer Schedule
GLJGT War at the Shore.
Lakeshore Country Club
Tuesday June 16th and Wednesday June 17th
10am tee times each day
GLJGT Rumble in the Hills.
North Hill Golf Course
Monday June 22nd (9am) and Tuesday June 23rd (10am) tee times each day
GLJGT Culbertson Clash
Culbertson Hills Golf Resort
Monday June 29th and Tuesday June 30th
8:30 tee times each day
2020 EDGA Junior Stroke Play Championship
Downing Golf Club
Monday July 6th (9am) and Tuesday July 7th (8am) tee times each day
GLJGT Green Meadows Battle at the Vineyard
Green Meadows Golf Club
Tuesday July 21st and Wednesday July 22nd
8:30 am tee times each day
GLJGT Country Club Classic
The Country Club of Meadville
Monday July 27th and Tuesday July 28th
9am each day, format to be determined
Potential Event week of August 3rd at Union City Country Club
GLJGT 2020 Tour Championship
Week of August 10th