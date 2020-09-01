H.S. Football Preview: General McLane Lancers

According to ESPN late Sunday night, the Seattle Mariners have traded right-handed reliever and former Mercyhurst University pitcher Dan Altavilla along with catcher Austin Nola and right-handed reliever Austin Adams to the San Diego Padres in exchange for catcher Luis Torrens, infielder Ty France, outfielder Taylor Trammell and right-hander Andres Muñoz.

Having spent five years in MLB, Altavilla is 1–2 with one save, a 7.71 ERA (10 ER, 11.2 IP), and 14 strikeouts (10.80 SO/9.0 IP) in 13 outings in 2020.