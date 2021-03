Harbor Creek and Cambridge Springs advance to District 10 boys basketball finals

District 10 high school boys basketball class 4A semifinals:

Harbor Creek 49 – Grove City 25

Hickory 45 – Warren 34

*Huskies will play at Hickory Friday night at 7:00 pm in D-10 finals

District 10 high school boys basketball class 2A semifinals:

Cambridge Springs 52 – Cochranton 47

Kennedy Catholic 67 – Lakeview 37

* Blue Devils will play at Kennedy Catholic Friday night at 7:00 pm in D-10 finals

District 10 high school boys basketball class 3A semifinals:

Sharpsville 57 – Mercyhurst Prep 40

Franklin 77 – Greenville 58