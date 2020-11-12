Heart Condition Forces PSU’s Brown to Retire

Meadville native and Penn State running back Journey Brown runs against Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl

Meadville’s Journey Brown is retiring from football at Penn State due to a heart condition.

The Offensive Most Valuable Player of the Cotton Bowl was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that makes the muscle around it abnormally thick.

Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said, “It was discovered through a routine COVID-19 test, although it is not COVID related. We learned about this in early September, and we’ve been working through this and dealing with this as a team.

Brown’s final game saw him run all over Memphis for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the 2019 Cotton Bowl on December 28.