High school basketball playoffs Saturday (3-4-23).
6A subregional boys:
State College 73 – Erie 41
6A subregional girls:
Altoona 41 – McDowell 39 (OT)
5A subregional girls:
Cathedral Prep 62 – Obama Academy 29
D-10 3A championship:
Mercyhurst Prep 48 – Wilmington 33
3A consolation:
Sharpsville 42 – Greenville 34
D-10 4A championship:
Fairview 38 – Harbor Creek 32
4A consolation:
Warren 47 – Conneaut 37
D-10 2A championship:
Kennedy Catholic 73 – Maplewood 33
2A consolation:
Lakeview 36 – Cambridge Springs 33
D-10 A championship:
Jamestown 53 – Commodore Perry 21