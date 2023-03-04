High school basketball playoffs Saturday (3-4-23).

6A subregional boys:

State College 73 – Erie 41

6A subregional girls:

Altoona 41 – McDowell 39 (OT)

5A subregional girls:

Cathedral Prep 62 – Obama Academy 29

D-10 3A championship:

Mercyhurst Prep 48 – Wilmington 33

3A consolation:

Sharpsville 42 – Greenville 34

D-10 4A championship:

Fairview 38 – Harbor Creek 32

4A consolation:

Warren 47 – Conneaut 37

D-10 2A championship:

Kennedy Catholic 73 – Maplewood 33

2A consolation:

Lakeview 36 – Cambridge Springs 33

D-10 A championship:

Jamestown 53 – Commodore Perry 21