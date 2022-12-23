High school hoops Thursday (12-22-22):
Girls:
Cathedral Prep 52 – Fairview 18
McDowell 48 – Fouke (AR.) 37 (KSA championship)
Harbor Creek 42 – General McLane 29
Boys:
Cathedral Prep 57 – Pingree (MA.) 47
Copper Hills (UT) 45 – McDowell 28
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Updated:
High school hoops Thursday (12-22-22):
Girls:
Cathedral Prep 52 – Fairview 18
McDowell 48 – Fouke (AR.) 37 (KSA championship)
Harbor Creek 42 – General McLane 29
Boys:
Cathedral Prep 57 – Pingree (MA.) 47
Copper Hills (UT) 45 – McDowell 28